Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang star in trailer for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures

A new chapter of Karate Kid has arrived.

After 15 years, the Karate Kid franchise is returning with Karate Kid: Legends, the trailer for which debuted Tuesday, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang.

The new film from Sony Pictures, which comes out May 30, focuses on the life of Li Fong, a boy who moves to New York City after a family tragedy and is forced to learn karate to avoid troubling situations, according to the film’s description.The film also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Ming-Na Wen.

The trailer introduces Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, the original Karate Kid, all grown up, meeting Jackie Chan, who reprises his role as Mr. Han, a kung fu instructor.

“Li is to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi,” Mr. Han tells Daniel, referring to Wang’s character and setting up the new trainer and pupil dynamic by referencing Daniel’s past under the tutelage of his old instructor, Mr. Miyagi (played by Pat Morita).

Action shots show Li training alongside Daniel and Mr. Han, as well as fighting on the streets of New York City.

The trailer concludes with glimpses of a rooftop karate tournament, where Li appears locked in on his opponent.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, with Macchio and Jenny Hinkey as executive producers. Karen Rosenfelt produced the film.

The massively popular Karate Kid franchise debuted in 1984, telling the story of Daniel, played by a young Macchio, learning karate under Mr. Miyagi. Macchio last appeared in The Karate Kid Part III in 1989, while Chan last appeared in 2010’s The Karate Kid.