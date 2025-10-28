AD
Rev Rock Report

Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills performing at LA fire benefit concert

todayOctober 28, 2025

Musician Jackson Browne performs onstage during the Wild Honey tribute to Warren Zevon benefiting the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and the Ed Asner Family Center at The Granada Theatre on September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills and The KillersBrandon Flowers are among the artists performing at an upcoming benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, specifically the Eaton Fire that devastated the town of Altadena.

The show, dubbed A Concert for Altadena, takes place Jan. 7, 2026, at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. It’s being put on by the band Dawes, whose members were deeply affected by the fire. Dawes also opened the 2025 Grammys with a performance in honor of LA.

“It’s gonna be a heavy night but it’s going to be a beautiful one too,” Dawes say of A Concert for Altadena.

Other performers include Everclear, Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley and Mandy Moore. For more info, visit Dawes’ Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

