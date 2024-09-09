AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jackson Browne to perform at Steve Earle’s 10th annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit concert

todaySeptember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jackson Browne is set to perform at Steve Earle’s 10th annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit concert, taking place Nov. 4 at New York’s Town Hall. 

This will be Browne’s second time performing at the benefit, having previously played the inaugural outing.

“Jackson Browne suited and showed up for our very first John Henry’s Friends concert,” Earle shares. “We are thrilled to announce that, in celebration of our 10th anniversary, Jackson will return as our special guest.”

Earle will once again host and perform at the concert, which is set up in a guitar pull format and will also feature performances from singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy, and Americana duo Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Sept 23. Proceeds benefit The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

Previous editions of the John Henry’s Friends Benefit featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, John MellencampDavid Byrne, Graham Nash and Lucinda Williams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%