Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean dares you to ‘Make a Liar’ with new song

todaySeptember 5, 2025

Jackson Dean’s “Make a Liar” (Big Machine)

Jackson Dean‘s having a little flirty fun with his new track, “Make a Liar.”

“‘Make A Liar’ is a cheeky turn of phrase, and the song is a little bundle of stumbling, bumbling fun,” he says of the song he co-wrote. “Seeing the fans’ reaction to this one has been a real treat – I hope they love it!”

So far this year, Jackson’s put out the new songs “Be Your Man” and “Turn on the Lights,” following 2024’s On the Back of My Dreams. His sophomore album features his current top-15 hit, “Heavens to Betsy.”

Jackson’s currently gearing up for a pretty impressive gig: He’ll headline Yellowstone and Landman creator Taylor Sheridan‘s first-ever Bosque Ranch Live concert Sept. 13 in Weatherford, Texas. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

