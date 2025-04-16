AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean wants to ‘Be Your Man’

todayApril 16, 2025

Disney/Tanner Yeager

With “Heavens to Betsy” making its way into the top 30, Jackson Dean‘s getting ready to put out new music. 

“We’ve been in the studio cooking the last couple months and exploring some new territory,” he revealed in a video on his socials. “We’re getting ready to let one go on May 9. It’s called ‘Be Your Man.'”

“It’s a groovy little tune,” he continues. “It’s designed to make your feet move. I really hope you love it.”

The last time Jackson released new music was when he put out his sophomore album, On the Back of My Dreams, in September. It followed his breakthrough #1, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” and his subsequent hit, “Fearless.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

