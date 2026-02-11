AD
Jackson Dean’s engaged to ‘the sweetest soul’ this Feb. 14

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Jackson Dean & Shannon Miscoll (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day on Saturday is sure to be a special one for Jackson Dean, since it’ll be his first one since getting engaged at the beginning of the year.

Jackson popped the question on Jan. 3, and it’s clear he’s smitten with Shannon Miscoll.

“She is the sweetest soul that I have come across in my courting days,” he says of his fiancée. “It’s pretty dang awesome here the last couple years with her. And she’s just really easy and takes care of me like I take care of her.”

“And we have a really nice little bubble on the edge of a whole lot of nothing west of town,” he adds. “She’s deathly beautiful, the most beautiful woman on the planet. And it’s pretty great.”

Jackson also says Shannon’s the inspiration for his new radio single, “Make a Liar.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

