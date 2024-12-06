AD
Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean’s ‘Still Ragin” in surprise track

December 6, 2024

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Jackson Dean has surprise-dropped a new song, “Still Ragin’.”

Penned by Jackson, Luke Dick and Ryan Tyndell, the track chronicles a protagonist’s fired-up attitude toward life and not taming his raging heart.

“Cause I’ll be/ Still ragin’ like a fire out in California/ Still ragin’ like the devil’s fiddle down in Georgia/ When the break of dawn is all done breakin’/ I’m still ragin’/ Singin’ sha na na na/ Still smokin’ like rubber on a Main Street/ Still tokin’ like a joker on a backbeat/ Halfway to Jackson while the world’s just wakin’/ I’m still ragin’, still ragin’, yeah,” Jackson sings in the chorus over a thumping country-rock production.

Jackson’s currently in the top 40 of the country charts with “Heavens to Betsy,” the lead single from his sophomore album, On The Back Of My Dreams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

