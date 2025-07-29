AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out

todayJuly 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jacob Elordi as The Creature in ‘Frankenstein.’ Ken Woroner/Netflix.

Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s monster after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein. Now, the director is sharing new details about what that transition was like.

Garfield had to drop out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview, del Toro told Vanity Fair he and his frequent makeup artist collaborator Mike Hill had spent nine months designing and refining Garfield’s look as the monster before eventually having to scrap those plans.

“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like, Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it. … We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Hill also spoke to the outlet about why Elordi ended up being the perfect person for the role.

“What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” Hill said. “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like [Boris] Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanor is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”

Netflix released first-look photos of del Toro’s Frankenstein on Monday. The pictures show off cast members Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltz also star in the upcoming film.

Frankenstein arrives on Netflix in November 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%