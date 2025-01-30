Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with the king of romance novels for his next project.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Nicholas Sparks to collaborate on his next film, a supernatural romantic thriller that will star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel based on the same original love story they co-created. They’ll be based on the same story and characters, but will have subtle differences tailored to the different mediums.

This marks the second time Shyamalan has made a film based on literary material. He previously adapted Paul Tremblay‘s horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World into the 2023 film Knock at the Cabin. The new project is not technically an adaptation of Sparks’ novel, but instead a different version of the same story both artists co-created.

While no studio is attached to the project as of yet, Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce it through Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks will executive produce.