AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with the king of romance novels for his next project.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Nicholas Sparks to collaborate on his next film, a supernatural romantic thriller that will star Jake Gyllenhaal

Both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel based on the same original love story they co-created. They’ll be based on the same story and characters, but will have subtle differences tailored to the different mediums.

This marks the second time Shyamalan has made a film based on literary material. He previously adapted Paul Tremblay‘s horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World into the 2023 film Knock at the Cabin. The new project is not technically an adaptation of Sparks’ novel, but instead a different version of the same story both artists co-created.

While no studio is attached to the project as of yet, Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce it through Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks will executive produce.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%