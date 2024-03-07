AD
Sports News

Jake Sitterle Named SCAC Golfer of the Week

todayMarch 7, 2024

Story courtesy of the SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Jake Sitterle of Schreiner Men’s Golf, a senior from Dripping Springs, Texas, has been selected the SCAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played through Tuesday, March 5.

Sitterle earned medalist honors at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, which was contested at the 7,059 yard, par 72 Comanche Trace Golf Club in Kerrville. After opening with a two-over round of 74 on Monday, Sitterle rocketed up the leaderboard with a tournament-best round of 65 (-7) on Tuesday to finish at 139 (-5) and take top honors at the event – three shots in front of the runner-up, Victor Pena-Cortes of Our Lady of the Lake. The senior had a tournament-high 10 birdies in also leading the Mountaineers to the team title by a convincing 21 shots at the eight-team event.

To view the full SCAC article (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

