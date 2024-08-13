James Cameron talks “classified” ‘Terminator’ project, tells some fans to “get a life

20th Century Studios

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner James Cameron confessed, to the surprise of perhaps few, that he considers himself “overbearing.”

It was a response to what Cameron called a “non-story” from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich, who said he left a reboot of Fantastic Voyage because the filmmaker was “overbearing.”

“I’ve never said anything negative about Roland. But anyway: Yes, I’m overbearing. Damn right,” Cameron insisted.

Moreover, he added in a Mariah vs. J Lo.-esque bit of shade, “I actually don’t even remember talking to Roland Emmerich about Fantastic … [and] I have a pretty good memory.”

Cameron was asked about post-production on the third Avatar film, Fire and Ash, saying only it’s “really f****** cool.”

On that secrecy note, the Titanic filmmaker made a surprising revelation: He’s dipping back into the Terminator universe he created back in 1984. “It’s totally classified,” he told THR‘s reporter. “I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively.”

He did shed a little light on Terminator: Zero, Netflix’s upcoming anime take on his universe — one which he wasn’t involved in creatively. “It looks interesting,” the filmmaker allows. “My relationship to that is very much like [former Fox show] The Sarah Connor Chronicles — other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me.”

What isn’t interesting to him, however, is film nerds who took issue with the image quality in recent 4K remasters of his movies True Lies and Aliens.

“When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom’s basement and meet somebody,” he snarked in part. “I look at every shot, every frame,” adding, “Get a life, people, seriously.”