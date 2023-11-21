AD
Entertainment News

James Gunn confirms ‘Superman’ casting for Jimmy Olsen, baddie Eve Teschmacher

todayNovember 21, 2023

share
Superman: Legacy writer/director and co-CEO of DC Films James Gunn has confirmed two roles in the upcoming movie, but a question mark still remains about who will play the movie’s presumed big bad, Lex Luthor. 

Vacation reboot star Skyler Gisondo, currently seen on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, has been cast as over-eager Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen, Gunn confirmed, while Portuguese model and former Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio landed the role as villainess Eve Teschmacher.

“After auditioning hundreds of folks for both of these roles, we finally found perfect fits,” Gunn enthused on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. “Can’t wait for you guys to see them in action the summer of ‘25!” 

However, Gunn hasn’t confirmed a persistent rumor that Nicholas Hoult, recently seen in Renfield and the series The Great, will be Superman’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor. 

Several outlets have already confirmed it as fact that the English actor, who starred in Mad Max: Fury Road and as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in the X-Men movies, had the role, but Gunn is remaining mum.

Last week, Gunn confirmed María Gabriela De Faría would play the villain The Engineer, and in recent months added Isabela Merced to the cast as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane to David Corenswet‘s Clark Kent/Superman when Superman: Legacy flies into theaters July 11, 2025.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

