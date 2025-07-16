AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

James Gunn reveals first look at Milly Alcock in ‘Supergirl’ film

todayJuly 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Supergirl.

The co-head of DC Studios James Gunn has shared the first look at the upcoming film Supergirl.

Gunn shared a poster featuring Milly Alcock in costume as Supergirl sipping a blue raspberry-flavored Icee to his Instagram.

The poster has the Supergirl logo plastered on a blue wall with the words “LOOK UP” written over it. The word “up” has been graffitied over with the word “OUT” in red spray paint.

“Look Out. 2026,” Gunn captioned the post, which he collaborated on with Alcock.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El. It will be the second film in the DC Universe after Gunn’s own Superman, which was released on July 11.

While this is the first officially released glimpse of Alcock in costume as Supergirl, moviegoers who saw Superman in theaters were already treated to her take on the character. A mid-credits scene in Gunn’s recent movie featured Alcock making her grand entrance on the big screen as the iconic character.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also set to star in the upcoming Supergirl film.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%