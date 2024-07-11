AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

James Gunn teases one year until ‘Superman’ takes off

todayJuly 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Discovery

With a post to social media on July 11, writer/director James Gunn is reminding fans that his anticipated Superman takes flight in 365 days.

With a picture of Superman’s logo, which fans would recognize as the style Supes wore in the heralded 1996 Kingdom Come comics storyline, Gunn wrote on Thursday, “In exactly one year #Superman opens all over the world.”

Sharp-eyed fans have spotted the identical logo on the chest of David Corenswet‘s super-suit in various on-set snaps.

Mark Waid and Alex Ross‘ classic Kingdom Come miniseries sees the Man of Steel coaxed back into action by members of the Justice League following an apocalyptic event.

As reported, Corenswet plays Superman/Clark Kent in the new film, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan is playing his love, Lois Lane.

Gunn’s Superman cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%