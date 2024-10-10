AD
James Hetfield doesn’t want Metallica to be a “legacy band”

todayOctober 10, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

James Hetfield doesn’t want Metallica to be a “legacy band.”

Speaking on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield shares that he feels “confidence” going into the 2025 leg of ‘Tallica’s M72 tour after songs off their latest album, 2023’s 72 Seasons, got such a positive response live during the 2023 and 2024 legs.

“We’re not afraid of it,” Hetfield says of including new songs in the set. “But we’re not overindulging in it, as well.”

“We know people wanna hear the ‘best-of,’ and you gotta challenge them to listen to some of the new stuff, as well,” he continues. “We certainly don’t wanna be a legacy band that just plays their greatest hits and then that’s it. It’s all a part of it.”

Metallica wrapped their 2024 tour in September in Mexico City. They’ll close out the year with their Los Angeles Helping Hands benefit concert in December before launching their 2025 tour in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

