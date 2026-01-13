AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

James Taylor announces 2026 US tour dates

todayJanuary 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
James Taylor tour artwork (courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

James Taylor let fans know in December that he’d be heading out on tour in 2026. Now, the details have been revealed.

The “Fire and Rain” singer has announced dates for a new 29-show U.S. tour backed by his All-Star Band. The tour will kick off April 26 in Highland, California, and include two-night stands in several cities, including Vienna, Virginia; Boston; and St. Augustine, Florida.

The tour — which also includes his previously announced summer shows at Tanglewood in Lennox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and 4 — wraps Sept. 26 in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m local time. 

In addition to his U.S. dates, Taylor will head overseas in 2026, launching a U.K and European tour on July 10 in Cork, Ireland. A complete schedule can be found at JamesTaylor.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%