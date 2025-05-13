AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

James Taylor, Patti Scialfa set for Nashville concert celebrating legendary singer Linda Ronstadt

todayMay 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

James Taylor and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa are among the artists set to perform at a Nashville concert celebrating legendary singer Linda Ronstadt.

Country star Trisha Yearwood is putting on the event, which will take place July 22 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. It will also feature special guests Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell.

“Linda Ronstadt is a big reason I wanted to be a singer,” Trisha says. “I was 10 years old when I discovered her music, and her big voice drew me in.”

“She combined the country music that my parents listened to … like Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline … but it had an edge to it that I loved. Through Ronstadt, I discovered Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons and many more,” she continues. “I’m honored to be a part of celebrating Linda and this incredible era of music that is such an important part of the history of country music.”

Tickets to the show, titled Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock, go on sale Friday, May 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%