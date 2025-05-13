James Taylor, Patti Scialfa set for Nashville concert celebrating legendary singer Linda Ronstadt

Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

James Taylor and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa are among the artists set to perform at a Nashville concert celebrating legendary singer Linda Ronstadt.

Country star Trisha Yearwood is putting on the event, which will take place July 22 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. It will also feature special guests Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell.

“Linda Ronstadt is a big reason I wanted to be a singer,” Trisha says. “I was 10 years old when I discovered her music, and her big voice drew me in.”

“She combined the country music that my parents listened to … like Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline … but it had an edge to it that I loved. Through Ronstadt, I discovered Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons and many more,” she continues. “I’m honored to be a part of celebrating Linda and this incredible era of music that is such an important part of the history of country music.”

Tickets to the show, titled Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock, go on sale Friday, May 16.