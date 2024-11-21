AD
James Taylor to perform at ‘National Christmas Tree Lighting’ ceremony

todayNovember 21, 2024

Courtesy of CBS

James Taylor is helping ring in the Christmas season in Washington, D.C.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of the performers on the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, to air Dec. 20 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the special will include the official national Christmas tree lighting ceremony, taking place Dec. 5 on the Ellipse at the White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C.

Country star Mickey Guyton will host and perform on the special, with The War and Treaty, Trisha Yearwood, Trombone Shorty, Adam Blackstone, Muni Long and Stephen Sanchez also part of the holiday-themed entertainment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

