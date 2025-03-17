AD
James Taylor’s music to be the subject of a new musical

todayMarch 17, 2025

James Taylor’s music could soon be at the center of a new stage musical.

A new musical is in early development that will be based around the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s catalog. It will be titled Fire & Rain, after his 1970 classic, which was a top-five hit for Taylor.

Tony Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts, best known for his play August: Osage Country, is handling the story. Director David Cromer, who’s currently directing George Clooney on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck, is helming the project.

Specific details on the musical, including the story and what songs will be used, have not been released.

Taylor’s catalog includes such classic songs as “You’ve Got A Friend,” written by Carole King, “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Shower the People” and “Sweet Baby James.”

Written by: ABC News

