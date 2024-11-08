AD
Buck Country Music News

Jamey Johnson returns with ‘Midnight Gasoline,’ first album in 14 years

todayNovember 8, 2024

Courtesy of Big Gassed Records + Warner Music Nashville

Grammy-nominated country artist Jamey Johnson has returned with Midnight Gasoline, his first album in 14 years.

The 12-track collection features two collabs with Randy Houser recorded in the historic Cash Cabin, previously owned by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and now owned by their son, John Carter Cash

Midnight Gasoline is the first rollout of Jamey’s Cash Cabin Series.

“I’ve always wanted to make an album there,” says the Grand Ole Opry member. “I went in with an album in mind, where we go in and cut and cut and cut. That is when I knew we were off to the races. This is more than an album; this is a series.”

“The main thing is there is a presence there,” Jamey adds of the famed recording studio. “There is a spirit in the place. Maybe it was born there from Johnny and June, and maybe it was born there from the countless other artists who have come to that studio to record.”

“But there is a spirit there and I love it,” he shares. “It feels like home to me.”

Jamey’s known for songs such as “High Cost of Living,” “That Lonesome Song,” a cover of Hank Cochran‘s “Make the World Go Away” with Alison Krauss and “In Color,” which won CMA and ACM Song of the Year in 2009.

Midnight Gasoline is out wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the Midnight Gasoline track list:
“Bad Guy”
“Midnight Gasoline”
“What a View”
“21 Guns”
“Someday When I’m Old”
“Trudy” featuring Randy Houser
“One More Time”
“Saturday Night in New Orleans”
“Sober”
“I’m Tired of It All” featuring Randy Houser
“No Time Like the Past”
“What You Answer To”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

