Jamey Johnson returns with ‘Midnight Gasoline,’ first album in 14 years

Courtesy of Big Gassed Records + Warner Music Nashville

Grammy-nominated country artist Jamey Johnson has returned with Midnight Gasoline, his first album in 14 years. The 12-track collection features two collabs with Randy Houser recorded in the historic Cash Cabin, previously owned by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and now owned by their son, John Carter Cash. Midnight Gasoline is the first rollout of Jamey’s Cash Cabin Series.

“I’ve always wanted to make an album there,” says the Grand Ole Opry member. “I went in with an album in mind, where we go in and cut and cut and cut. That is when I knew we were off to the races. This is more than an album; this is a series.”