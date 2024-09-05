AD
Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Trump set to plead not guilty

todaySeptember 5, 2024

(LOS ANGELES) — Former President Donald Trump’s election interference case resumes Thursday after months of delays, with a hearing in front of the federal judge overseeing the case.

The hearing comes a week after special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment that revised the original Jan. 6 charges to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Trump is set to plead not guilty

At his expected arraignment at today’s hearing, Donald Trump has directed his attorneys to plead not guilty on his behalf to charges in the superseding indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump is not expected to appear at the hearing in person, after waiving his right to be present in a filing earlier this week.

The hearing in the case was scheduled before Smith filed the superseding indictment.

Written by: ABC News

