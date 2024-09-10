AD
Mike FM Music News

Janet Jackson says son “would have to wait til he is 18” if he wants showbiz career

todaySeptember 10, 2024

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson had an early start in the entertainment industry, but right now she has Control over 7-year-old son Eissa‘s life. If he wants in, she says he not only needs to make the decision on his own, he has to meet her age requirement.

“It’s about him. If that’s what he wants, but I would say that he has to wait until he’s of age and still make sure that’s what he wants to do,” Janet said on U.K. TV show Loose Women. “Whatever you do is very difficult. The industry is very tough, but he would have to wait till he is 18.”

She adds she’s grateful that her father saw her talent and pushed her toward the same career paths as her brothers aka The Jackson 5, but notes there are some things she didn’t get the chance to experience.

“I am happy because he obviously saw something that I didn’t, but I still wish I would’ve experienced college. Or, I should say university. I always wanted to experience that,” Janet said. “I was just a baby when my brothers were successful, so that’s all I’ve ever really known.”

Janet shares Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

