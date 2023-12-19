AD
Janet Jackson to perform at Atlantis Paradise Island in April

todayDecember 19, 2023

Atlantis Paradise Island

What’s better than a Caribbean vacation? One that includes a Janet Jackson concert.

Janet will perform at Casuarina Beach at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on April 27. The concert will be the first installment of the resort’s 2024 Music Making Waves concert series, and a portion of the proceeds will go the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, which works to protect the ocean and marine wildlife.

Tickets for Janet’s show go on sale December 21 at atlantislive.com or by phone at 1-800-ATLANTIS. Prices range from $149 to $349 per ticket.

Janet most recently performed in Houston, Texas, on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

