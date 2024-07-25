AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

January Jones, Kyle MacLachlan and more bow at A24 horror pic ‘Altar’

todayJuly 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video

Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere production company A24 announced that Mad Men alumna January Jones will be joining Fallout‘s Kyle MacLachlan and Oppenheimer‘s David Krumholtz in Altar, a new horror film.

The project hails from Westworld veteran writer Will Soodik and Egor Abramenko, the acclaimed Russian director behind the thriller Sputnik.

Plot details are under wraps, but the film, based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, “follows the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined.” 

Newcomer Hudson Behling plays the youngster in the Chernin Entertainment co-production that also stars Lily Collias.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%