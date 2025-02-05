AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Japan Airlines flight hits tail of parked Delta plane at Seattle SeaTac Airport

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

(SEATTLE, Wash.) — The right wing of a taxiing Japan Airlines flight hit the tail of a parked Delta plane at Seattle’s SeaTac Airport on Wednesday, according to the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

No one was injured but passengers on both flights were forced to deplane, SeaTac Airport said.

Delta Flight 1921 was set to fly to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with 142 customers on board.

Delta said in a statement, “While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline’s aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels.”

The FAA said it will investigate.

“The aircraft were in an area that is not under air traffic control,” the FAA noted.

The airport said the incident had a “minimal impact” on its operations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%