Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn announce one-night-only show at Fenway Park

Disney/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn will headline a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 30. The one-night-only concert will also feature openers Nate Smith and RaeLynn. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Various VIP packages, which include signed merchandise and a backstage tour, can be purchased at mlb.com.

Jason’s latest single, “Whiskey Drink,” is currently in the top 30 of the country charts, while Brooks & Dunn’s Jelly Roll-assisted “Believe,” which they performed at the CMA Awards, has just hit country radio.