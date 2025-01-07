AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn announce one-night-only show at Fenway Park

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn will headline a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 30.

The one-night-only concert will also feature openers Nate Smith and RaeLynn.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Various VIP packages, which include signed merchandise and a backstage tour, can be purchased at mlb.com.

Jason’s latest single, “Whiskey Drink,” is currently in the top 30 of the country charts, while Brooks & Dunn’s Jelly Roll-assisted “Believe,” which they performed at the CMA Awards, has just hit country radio.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%