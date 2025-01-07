Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn announce one-night-only show at Fenway Park

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn will headline a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 30.
The one-night-only concert will also feature openers Nate Smith and RaeLynn.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.
Various VIP packages, which include signed merchandise and a backstage tour, can be purchased at mlb.com.
Jason’s latest single, “Whiskey Drink,” is currently in the top 30 of the country charts, while Brooks & Dunn’s Jelly Roll-assisted “Believe,” which they performed at the CMA Awards, has just hit country radio.
