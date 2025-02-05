Jason Aldean celebrates Navy Rome’s 6th birthday: ‘I can’t imagine life without you’

Jason Aldean is celebrating his daughter Navy Rome turning 6.

The “She’s Country” singer hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Navy playing with sand and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy 6th bday to the youngest in the tribe! You make me laugh and smile everyday and I can’t imagine life without you,” Jason wrote. “Happy Birthday Navy Rome. We love you so much lil’ mama.”

Jason and his wife, Brittany, are also parents to Memphis, 7. Jason has two daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17.