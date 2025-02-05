AD
Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean celebrates Navy Rome’s 6th birthday: ‘I can’t imagine life without you’

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean is celebrating his daughter Navy Rome turning 6.

The “She’s Country” singer hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Navy playing with sand and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy 6th bday to the youngest in the tribe! You make me laugh and smile everyday and I can’t imagine life without you,” Jason wrote. “Happy Birthday Navy Rome. We love you so much lil’ mama.”

Jason and his wife, Brittany, are also parents to Memphis, 7. Jason has two daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17.

Jason’s now in the top 20 of the country charts with “Whiskey Drink” as he readies to kick off his Full Throttle Tour in May. 

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit jasonaldean.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

