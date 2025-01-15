Jason Aldean, Parker McCollum and more booked for Trump’s inauguration

ABC

We already know that Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood are set to sing at Donald Trump‘s inauguration, but they’re not the only country stars who’ll be front and center at the festivities.

Greenwood will also perform at The Make America Great Again Victory Rally, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock and The Village People. The singers famous for “YMCA” are also on tap for The Liberty Ball, along with Jason Aldean and another surprise guest.

Parker McCollum and Rascal Flatts will also be centerstage for The Commander-in-Chief Ball.

The Victory Rally is set for Sunday, Jan. 19, in the nation’s capital, while the rest of the events will take place on Jan. 20.