AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean wanted in on John Morgan’s “Friends Like That”

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Justin Mrusek

Having Jason Aldean as a mentor and collaborator is quite a full-circle moment for John Morgan, a longtime Aldean fan.

With a little help from the “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker, John launched with his debut single, “Friends Like That,” which is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

But how did that collab come about?

“We obviously put [‘Friends Like That’] out a couple of years ago and [it] kind of did its thing on streaming platforms and I guess just raised its hand enough to where we couldn’t deny that we needed to do something with it and started talking about radio and all that,” John tells ABC Audio. “And Jason just called me up and he was like, ‘Dude, it’s already got the numbers. Like, let’s go with it. Let me in on it and that’ll help kind of give it some liftoff.'”

While Jason has a wealth of knowledge as a superstar and label head of his BMG/BBR imprint, Night Train Records, where John is signed, it’s not all business for the two country singers.

“We’re more than just business associates,” says John, who also helped write Jason’s hits “Trouble With a Heartbreak” and “If I Didn’t Love You.” “So it was just obviously really a checkmark thing off of my box to have a song with him, and especially one that I wrote.” 

The original solo recording of “Friends Like That” was featured on John’s 2023 Remember Us? EP. 

John’s readying to hit the road with Nate Smith on select dates of Nate’s Through The Smoke Tour. For tickets and John’s full tour schedule, visit johnmorganmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%