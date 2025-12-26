Jason Aldean’s family grows by one puppy — and one pig

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the grand opening of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas, December, 2024 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, expanded their family menagerie by two on Christmas.

Brittany posted video on her Instagram of their kids going on a scavenger hunt throughout the house and finding an English bulldog puppy named Romeo. As they were freaking out over that, Brittany was losing it over a brand new piglet that Jason brought into the kitchen right as she was about to cook bacon, no less.

The Aldeans already have a pig named Betty, which is why you see their son, Memphis Aldean Williams, asking, “Did Betty have a baby?” Turns out Romeo isn’t related to Betty, but the two appear to be getting along.

Meanwhile, Jason’s daughter Kendyl Williams, from his first marriage, was gifted a brand-new Ford Bronco.

Jon Pardi‘s wife, Summer Pardi, wrote in the comments, “This made my entire year.”