AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s family grows by one puppy — and one pig

todayDecember 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the grand opening of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas, December, 2024 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, expanded their family menagerie by two on Christmas.

Brittany posted video on her Instagram of their kids going on a scavenger hunt throughout the house and finding an English bulldog puppy named Romeo. As they were freaking out over that, Brittany was losing it over a brand new piglet that Jason brought into the kitchen right as she was about to cook bacon, no less.

The Aldeans already have a pig named Betty, which is why you see their son, Memphis Aldean Williams, asking, “Did Betty have a baby?” Turns out Romeo isn’t related to Betty, but the two appear to be getting along.

Meanwhile, Jason’s daughter Kendyl Williams, from his first marriage, was gifted a brand-new Ford Bronco.

Jon Pardi‘s wife, Summer Pardi, wrote in the comments, “This made my entire year.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%