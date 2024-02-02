AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar headed to Pittsburgh

todayFebruary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is opening its third location on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. 

The announcement arrived February 1 via a joint Instagram Reel on the restaurant and Jason’s Instagram accounts.

The video opens with a brief aerial shot of Pittsburgh as a snippet of Jason’s “She’s Country” plays. After a three-second countdown, the words “Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar: Pittsburgh Coming Soon” flash across the screen as the big reveal.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar first opened in the heart of downtown Nashville in 2018 before expanding with a second outlet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in 2023. 

An opening date for the Pittsburgh location has yet to be announced.

For more information on Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%