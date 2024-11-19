Jason Aldean’s paying homage to ‘the people from Route 91’

The mass shooting that took place at Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017 likely remains etched in the memories of all the victims involved, including country superstar Jason Aldean.

In the upcoming 20/20 special Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards, Jason opened up about the impact it has had on him and how he’s giving back.

“You know, whether we like the reason or not, I think that we will always be kind of tied to Vegas in a special way,” Jason says in the special.

A trailer teases several “emotional moments,” including Jason emerging from a room to surprise first responders.

“I just love the energy around this place, and I just felt like it was a perfect spot to pay homage to the people from Route 91 and do some things in here to make that special for them,” he says.

“It’s also the old saying of, ‘Don’t forget how you got here and things that happened along the way.’ And especially that situation is going to be one that is going to be with us forever,” Jason adds.

The Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards one-hour special airs on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.