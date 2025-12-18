AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s ready with a Christmas present for first responders

todayDecember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jason Aldean’s ‘Songs About Us’ (BBR/BMG)

Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is saying thank you to first responders as the holidays approach. 

“To the brave men and women who show up for Nashville every day, let us serve you this Christmas,” the Music City restaurant said on its socials. “From Tuesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Dec. 26, on-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal on us at Aldean’s. We are truly thankful for all that you do.”

Jason’s Lower Broadway destination opened in Nashville in 2018. It now has locations in Gatlinburg, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas. 

The country hitmaker’s new album, Songs About Us, is set to arrive April 26. It features his latest single, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” which has already cracked the top 10. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%