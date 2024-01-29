AD
Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s working on the follow-up album to ‘Highway Desperado’

todayJanuary 29, 2024

ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean‘s Highway Desperado may have dropped in November 2023, but the album was in the works for months prior.

“It started out as the tour name. And then we started [finishing] writing some songs and ‘Highway Desperado’ was one of the last songs. I loved it so much I wanted to name the album that,” Jason tells ABC Audio of the album’s genesis. “We finished this thing in April or May [of 2023]. So I’ve been chomping at the bit to get this thing out for a while.”

Now that the record’s out, Jason’s begun working on its follow-up project.

“We’re already working on the next album now,” says Jason. “We’ve been living with this one for a while, so I’m glad it’s out. We can get some feedback from people and see what songs they’re liking, not liking, whatever. So yeah, we’ve already moved on to the next album now.” 

Coming up, Jason will perform his hits and songs from Highway Deperado on the Highway Desperado Tour, which kicks off May 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Jason’s website.

“Let Your Boys Be Country,” the second single from Highway Desperado, is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

