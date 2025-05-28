AD
Jason Bonham expands tour celebrating 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’

todayMay 28, 2025

Courtesy of Jason Bonham

Drummer Jason Bonham has extended his latest tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s classic album Physical Graffiti.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will launch the second leg of the tour, dubbed An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti, on Aug. 1 in Omaha, Nebraska. Dates run through Aug. 31 in Vancouver, Canada.

“This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about,” Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, said when he first announced the tour. “I can’t wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us.”

The tour has Jason Bonham and the band playing the entire Physical Graffiti album, as well as other Zeppelin favorites like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Good Times Bad Times.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday.

In the meantime, the first leg of the Physical Graffiti tour is set to hit San Diego on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at JasonBonham.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

