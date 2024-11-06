AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jason Derulo’s son is his most trusted music critic

todayNovember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Jason Derulo is opening up about his most trusted critic.

The singer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, where he said his 3-year-old son, Jason King, previews all of his new music before it gets released.

“Yeah, he’s the new A&R,” Jason said.

He also explained kids are great critics because they tell the truth.

“Sometimes you gotta let your kids do the work because they don’t know how to lie yet, so they going to keep it real,” Jason said.

This honesty goes towards more than just music, it seems.

“If you like, ‘Bubba, what you think of about this outfit?’ he be like, ‘Nah, uh-uh,’ ” Jason said. “But if you ask a random person, they’re going [to] be like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s cool.’”

Jason shares his son with his ex, Jena Frumes. The three of them wore matching Toy Story costumes for Halloween this year — with Jason dressed as Woody, Frumes as Bo Peep and their son as Buzz Lightyear.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%