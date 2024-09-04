AD
Mike FM Music News

Jason Kelce reveals his 3-year-old daughter’s favorite Taylor Swift song

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Over the past year or so, Travis Kelce has said that his favorite Taylor Swift songs include “Blank Space” and “So High School.” Recently, we’ve heard Adam Sandler, Jeff Goldblum and Ryan Reynolds all reveal their favorite songs by T-Swift — that would be “The Best Day,” “Lover” and “Betty,” respectively — so now it’s time to hear from a younger demographic.

While appearing as a guest on The Pivot Podcast, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was asked if his daughters have a “favorite Taylor song.” 

“I’ve been listening a lot to the ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’ the new one,” says Jason. “And Ellie right now, there’s a line in that where, ‘I’m a real tough kid, I can handle my s***,'” he continues. “And Ellie’s 3 years old, so she says, ‘I’m a real tough kid, I can handle my stuff.'”

“That’s all I hear on a daily basis,” he says. “‘Cause it gets a laugh out of me every time.”

Jason and his wife, Kylie, are also parents to daughters Bennett, 1, and Wyatt, 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

