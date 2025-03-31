AD
Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’

todayMarch 31, 2025

Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is taking on an epic new project about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Momoa will portray Ka’iana in Chief of War, a warrior who “tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century,” according to a press release.

A first-look image of Momoa as warrior Ka’iana was also released.

According to the press release for the upcoming series, Chief of War is a “passion project” for Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who are co-creators on the series and share Hawaiian heritage.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Story Monday, Momoa asked fans to check out the first look of Chief of War and gave “all my love to Hawaii.”

“I’m really excited,” he added. “It’s coming out on my birthday — I didn’t pick that either. Thank you Apple, I love you guys, this is the beginning. So thankful of all the hard work.”

A joint post from Momoa and Apple TV+ featuring the first-look image included a message from the Aquaman actor, who said that the story is “rooted in my home, my culture and my heart.”

“Hawaiian history has never been told like this,” he added.

The series includes a predominantly Polynesian cast, according to the press release.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

