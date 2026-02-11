AD
Entertainment News

Jason Momoa to star in ‘Helldivers’ video game film adaptation

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Jason Momoa attends ‘The Wrecking Crew’ UK special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on Jan. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa is set to be the face of a popular video game’s film adaptation.

The actor will star in a movie adaptation of Helldivers for PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures. This film will be based on the Arrowhead Game Studios video game of the same name. It has a release date of Nov. 10, 2027.

Justin Lin, who has directed many movies in the Fast and Furious franchise, including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five and F9, will helm the film. Lin will also produce the film alongside Hutch Parker and Asad Qizilbash.

The Helldivers video game made its debut in 2015. Its sequel, Helldivers 2, sold over 12 million units on both the PlayStation 5 and PC in the first four months after its launch in 2024.

It is a shooter-style video game that has a story that focuses on an elite group of soldiers who battle alien creatures that threaten to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.

There is currently no word on who will star alongside Momoa in the upcoming film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

