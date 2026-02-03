AD
Mike FM Music News

Jason Mraz is Still Yours — on tour

todayFebruary 3, 2026

Jason Mraz performs onstage at Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow University on Oct. 11, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Martin Grimes/Getty Images)

Back in 2008, he sang “I’m Yours.” Now, in 2026, Jason Mraz wants you to know he’s Still Yours.

That’s the title of his upcoming tour of the East Coast, which starts May 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, and is set to wrap up with two nights at the Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, on June 9 and 10. It’s a solo acoustic tour, featuring just Jason, his guitar and songs from his more than 20-year career.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 6 at JasonMraz.com.

“I’m happy to reunite with fans and families for a night of uplifting, healing music rooted in love, gratitude, and humor,” Jason says in a statement. “Still Yours creates a shared, harmonious space through song and musical storytelling. It is my calling!”

Jason also plans to release new music this year. 

Ahead of the Still Yours tour, Jason will spend March touring South America and Mexico.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

