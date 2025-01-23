Jeff Beck’s guitar collection brings in over $10 million at auction

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Gibson

A collection of Jeff Beck’s guitars was sold at auction Thursday, bringing in over $10 million, which is over eight times what they were expected to sell for.

The auction took place at Christie’s in London, with bids coming in from 40 countries.

Among the guitars sold were Beck’s iconic 1954 “Oxblood” Gibson Les Paul, which brought in over $1.3 million, double its initial estimate, setting a new world record for the sale of a Gibson Les Paul. In addition, Beck’s Fender “Anoushka” guitar sold for $1.2 million and another Fender, known as “The Tele-Gib,” sold for almost $857,000.

Other guitars bringing in big bucks include Beck’s “Yardburst,” which sold for almost $500,000, and his “Tina” guitar, which sold for almost $545,000 — 36 times the presale estimate and a world record for a Jackson guitar. In addition, a pedal board used on Beck’s final tour in 2022 sold for almost $156,000, which is also a world record.

“I am so happy that Jeff’s guitars have been so popular amongst his fans and friends,” Jeff’s widow, Sandra Beck, shared. “Thank you so much for your belief in Jeff’s legacy.”

Proceeds from the four items sold during the auction, including an autographed Fender signature Stratocaster, are being donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells.