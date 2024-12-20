Jeff Lynne talks ‘emotional’ final ELO show, and what’s next for him

Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to say their final farewell to the road in London when they headline BST Hyde Park on July 13, and Lynne tells Mojo magazine, “It will certainly be an emotional show for me.”

“It has been great getting to tour the world and to this day at every show I am always surprised and delighted by the crowds and the energy they bring,” he adds. “I will miss it.”

Lynne announced in March that ELO would be heading out on their final tour. Dubbed The Over and Out Tour, the U.S. dates kicked off in August and wrapped in October.

As for what fans can expect from the final show, Lynne shares, “We will of course be playing all the songs the fans want to hear,” adding, “As for surprises, these are the final shows so who knows what can happen!”

And just because Lynne won’t be touring as ELO anymore, it doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ve heard of him.

“I am happy with what I’ve done, and the crowd reactions to the shows and the music have been amazing,” he says. “This is not a farewell to music. I am excited to return to the studio full-time, which is what I love!”