Jeff Lynne thanks fans for their support following cancellation of final ELO show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Jeff Lynne has given fans an update following the cancellation of the last two shows of ELO’s tour, including their BST Hyde Park show in London on July 13, which was supposed to be the band’s last ever show.

“I am now at home recuperating,” Lynne writes on Instagram. “I was absolutely gutted to have to cancel the final two shows.”

He adds, “I send my heartfelt thanks to all of the fans as well as my band and crew for all their support and love.”

Lynne initially canceled the band’s Manchester show due to illness, before pulling the plug on the London concert, explaining he was “battling a systemic infection,” and doctors had advised him that he shouldn’t perform.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO announced back in March 2024 that they would be heading out on their final tour, dubbed The Over and Out Tour. In October of that year they announced that the BST Hyde Park show would be their last ever concert. At the time he said that London seemed “like the perfect place to do our final show.”