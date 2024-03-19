AD
Jeffrey Wright reportedly joining Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s adaptation of ‘High and Low’

todayMarch 19, 2024

Freshly Oscar-nominated American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright will reportedly join Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Spike Lee in the latter’s adaptation of a famous film from legendary director Akira Kurosawa.

Variety says Wright has stepped into High and Low, a thriller from the BlacKkKlansman filmmaker, which gets underway for Apple Original Films in March.

Based on the novel King’s Ransom by author Ed McBain, the original High and Low centered on a company CEO who is led to believe his son has been kidnapped. However, the kidnappers snatch the wrong person, and the wealthy man must decide if paying up and saving the victim is worth losing his company.

The project, Denzel’s fifth with Malcolm X director Lee, will have a theatrical run before coming to Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

