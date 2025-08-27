AD
Jelly Roll and Post Malone booked to play 2025 VMAs

todayAugust 27, 2025

2025 VMAs (Courtesy MTV)

Both Jelly Roll and Post Malone are set to perform during the 2025 VMAs Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV.

Jelly’s nominated for his first Moon Person as he vies for best alternative, best country and best hip-hop. Posty’s up for best collaboration with Blake Shelton for “Pour Me a Drink.” 

Posty will perform on the show for the first time since 2018. Jelly will be performing for the second straight year; he was part of the 2024 show open with Eminem. 

They join previously announced performers Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, sombr, Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes and J Balvin.

Fan voting is now open in 19 categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best country category. 

LL COOL J will host the VMAs, which will air live coast to coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

