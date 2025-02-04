AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll announced as ‘American Idol”s first artist in residence

todayFebruary 4, 2025

Disney/Eric McCandless

Jelly Roll is headed to American Idol as the show’s first-ever artist in residence.

In his new capacity, the “Save Me” hitmaker will work closely with this year’s Idol contestants and offer them guidance as they navigate their journeys. He’s set to step into his role during Hollywood Week.

This won’t be Jelly’s first Idol rodeo. He previously appeared as a performer and guest mentor on the show’s 22nd season. 

And Jelly won’t be the only country superstar you’ll see this season. Joining him on the show are judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, as well as Lionel Richie.

Season 23 of American Idol premieres March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A special season preview will air after the Oscars on March 2 on ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

