AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll debuts unreleased song, “I Am Not OK,” on ‘The Voice’

todayMay 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Trae Patton/NBC

Jelly Roll rolled out a preview of an unreleased track, “Liar,” at the 2024 ACM Awards, and now he’s back with another live teaser.

The “Need a Favor” hitmaker took the stage on Tuesday’s season 25 finale of The Voice to debut yet another unreleased song, titled “I Am Not OK.”

Donning an all-black outfit, Jelly performed the reflective number that chronicles one’s adversity-ridden life and their hope for a better tomorrow. 

“But I know I can’t be the only one/ Who’s only holding on for dear life/ But God knows I know when it’s all said and done/ I’m not OK but it’s all gonna be alright/ It’s not OK but we’re all gonna be alright, Jelly sings in the pensive chorus.

“I Am Not OK” and “Liar” preview Jelly’s follow-up to 2023’s Whitsitt Chapel, which spawned the #1 hits “Need a Favor,” “Halfway to Hell” and the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me.”

To get tickets to Jelly’s upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour, head to jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%