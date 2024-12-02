Jelly Roll is confident daughter Bailee won’t walk down his path

Jelly Roll is not worried his daughter, Bailee, will follow in his checkered-past footsteps.

In a recent chat with People, Jelly recalled a conversation he had with his 16-year-old, which was filled with reminders of her potential and bright future.

“[I said], ‘I don’t judge you based on what you do. I judge you based on what I know you’re capable of,'” Jelly recounts. “‘You’re so much smarter than I was at 16. You’re so much better, so much more emotionally intelligent. You can read a room so much better. So don’t try to talk your way out of getting in trouble, Miss Sassy, by weaponizing my past.'”

“When I look at what she does that I consider horrible, I look back at what I was doing at 16, and I’m like, ‘Oh man…’ When I’m hard on her about stuff or a little pushy, she knows it’s from love,” the “Save Me” singer shares.

Jelly’s currently approaching the top 20 of the country chart with “Liar,” the second single off his latest album, Beautifully Broken.