AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan lead 2025 Stagecoach Festival lineup

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tanner Yeager

The full lineup for the 2025 Stagecoach Festival has been unveiled.

Slated for April 25-27, the three-day festival will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs, and features a slew of country artists including Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, George Birge, Conner Smith, Chayce BeckhamTucker Wetmore, Dasha, Drake Milligan, Tracy Lawrence and Crystal Gayle.

“Last year I got to play Stagecoach for the first time and it was incredible,” shares Jelly, who’s readying to make his headlining debut at the iconic festival. “And I didn’t just get to play. I got to hang out as a fan of artists I love and take my daughter to see some of the best entertainers in our format. Coming back to headline Stagecoach this year is a dream-but I’ll be attending as a fan this year as well, so get ready. See you in April.”

Luke adds, “Super pumped to be coming back to headline Stagecoach. It was one of the most memorable parts of the year when we did it in 2022, so really glad they’re having us back for round 2. We’re gonna have a blast.”

For the full lineup, visit stagecoachfestival.com. Passes go on sale Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%