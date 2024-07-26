AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll + Machine Gun Kelly premiere collaborative single, “Lonely Road”

todayJuly 26, 2024

EST 19XX/Interscope Records

Jelly Roll and hit rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly have premiered their collaborative single, “Lonely Road.”

As previously teased, the joint track is based around the melody of the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“Countdown to KellyRoll activated,” MGK previously said of the collaboration. “Thanks to John Denver for paving the way.”

“Lonely Road” is accompanied by a video featuring MGK and Jelly along with their respective partners, Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo. MGK and Jelly star as hardworking car mechanics doing their best to make ends meet for their families.

Notably, Megan is sporting a baby bump in the clip, though it’s unclear whether she’s actually pregnant or just her character is. At the end of the video, Megan’s character is holding a newborn baby.

“Lonely Road” is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

